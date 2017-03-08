Eleven debutantes, Patriots presented at George Washington Ball
Six women and five men were presented at the 58th annual George Washington Ball on March 11 at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette. Hosted by the Galvez Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Attakapas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the theme was the 100th anniversary of American's Creed.
