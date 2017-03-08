Eleven debutantes, Patriots presented...

Eleven debutantes, Patriots presented at George Washington Ball

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Advocate

Six women and five men were presented at the 58th annual George Washington Ball on March 11 at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette. Hosted by the Galvez Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Attakapas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the theme was the 100th anniversary of American's Creed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bicyc for Chief of Police Mar 10 Hate idiots 2
Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14) Mar 10 abouu 30
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Mar 7 I dare you 26
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar 7 Molly 1
CP drugs Mar 7 Flash_62 1
Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13) Mar 5 Lifelong 71
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Mar 3 Lol 32
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,877 • Total comments across all topics: 279,506,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC