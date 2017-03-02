Downtown Alive announces Spring 2017 schedule
The bi-annual event begins next Friday, March 10th at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette with Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|Common Sense
|28
|Parenting classes for custody cases
|4 hr
|cookszip
|1
|women with big boobs
|9 hr
|lovem big
|1
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|Angry mother
|264
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 28
|WTF
|87
|Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appe...
|Feb 27
|LamiBilat
|3
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|Feb 27
|LamiBilat
|321
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC