Diocese of Lafayette okays meat for St. Patrick's Day
As it usually goes during Lent, Fridays for Catholics over the age of fourteen are days of abstaining from all meat products. This year, St. Patrick's Day falls on Friday March 17. Given the many celebrations that occur on this day, The Lafayette Diocese has granted dispensation from abstinence from meat and meat products.
