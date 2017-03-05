Delta Sigma Theta Opelousas chapter celebrates Ruby anniversary
LAFAYETTE, La. The Ruby Anniversary of the Opelousas chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority hosted its 40th anniversary celebration Saturday at the Petroleum Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13)
|23 hr
|Lifelong
|71
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Lol
|32
|women with big boobs
|Mar 3
|Helen
|3
|Bicyc for Chief of Police
|Mar 3
|LamiBilat
|1
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|Mar 2
|Username
|266
|Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14)
|Mar 2
|Common Sense
|28
|Parenting classes for custody cases
|Mar 2
|cookszip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC