Dance and music comes together to help cure cancer
Sunday at Cowboy's Nightclub in Lafayette, dancers took to the floor to help raise money to find a cure for cancer. Bands started up at 9:00 a.m. Sunday and continued through the night until 8:30 p.m. A live and silent auction along with a sweets table was available to help raise money.
