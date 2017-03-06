Cuba After the Death of Fidel: The Pr...

Cuba After the Death of Fidel: The Prospects for Democracy speech at UL

Two speakers from the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, a non-profit organization located in Washington D.C., and dedicated to informing the public of the legacy of communism and its victims, will speak at UL today. The event is sponsored by the Department of Political Science at UL, in conjunction with the Lyceum Committee and the Kaliste Saloom Chair in Political Science.

