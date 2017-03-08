CRAWDAQ March 9, 2017

CRAWDAQ March 9, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Thinking crawfish for dinner this weekend? Good news, crawfish prices in Lafayette are down for the third week in a row! On average you'll pay $5.09/lb, down from $5.12/lb last week, and from $5.24/lb the week before. Chitimacha Tribal Police Officers arrested three people at the tribe's hotel after allegedly finding drugs and counterfeit money in their cars and hotel room, Chief Hal Hutchinson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bicyc for Chief of Police 6 hr Hate idiots 2
Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14) 9 hr abouu 30
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Mar 7 I dare you 26
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar 7 Molly 1
CP drugs Mar 7 Flash_62 1
Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13) Mar 5 Lifelong 71
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Mar 3 Lol 32
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC