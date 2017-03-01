Chitimacha Tribal Police seize drugs,...

Chitimacha Tribal Police seize drugs, arrest 3 arrested for trying to enter casino without ID

Three Lafayette Parish men were arrested today after attempting to enter Cypress Bayou Casino without proper identification. Two of the men face drug charges.

