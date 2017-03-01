Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette a...

Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for March 5, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

CBRE Group Inc. has named Keith Richard as vice president, overseeing valuation and advisory services in Baton Rouge that include appraisal, property condition, market studies, feasibilities, underwriting due-diligence, environmental, zoning and telecommunication. Richard was a commercial appraiser at Cook, Moore & Associates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
women with big boobs Fri Helen 3
Poll Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10) Thu Username 266
Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14) Mar 2 Common Sense 28
Parenting classes for custody cases Mar 2 cookszip 1
News Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appe... Feb 27 LamiBilat 3
Gator Hunt Lottery Feb 20 jim thompson 1
Child support Feb 9 Anthony 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC