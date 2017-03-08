Assistant Professor of Legal Studies Position (Tenure-track) at University of Louisiana-Lafayette
Details about a legal studies assistant professor position at University of Louisiana-Lafayette are available here and below the break. RESPONSIBILITIES: Teach undergraduate and graduate courses in Business Law, conduct scholarly research, demonstrate institutional citizenship through active engagement at the department, college, university, community, and professional levels, and discharge other duties normally associated with a university faculty appointment.
