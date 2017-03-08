Assistant Professor of Legal Studies ...

Assistant Professor of Legal Studies Position (Tenure-track) at University of Louisiana-Lafayette

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Business Law Prof Blog

Details about a legal studies assistant professor position at University of Louisiana-Lafayette are available here and below the break. RESPONSIBILITIES: Teach undergraduate and graduate courses in Business Law, conduct scholarly research, demonstrate institutional citizenship through active engagement at the department, college, university, community, and professional levels, and discharge other duties normally associated with a university faculty appointment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Law Prof Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bicyc for Chief of Police 1 hr Hate idiots 2
Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14) 5 hr abouu 30
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Tue I dare you 26
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Tue Molly 1
CP drugs Mar 7 Flash_62 1
Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13) Mar 5 Lifelong 71
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Mar 3 Lol 32
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,926 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC