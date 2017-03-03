African American History Parade set to roll through Lafayette on Sunday
'Celebrating the fruits of our labor' is this year's theme for the 14th annual parade that organizer, Janelle Chargois, says tends to attract thousands each year. "We'll be paying tribute to young people who are doing very positive things in the community who are taking the torch and carrying it," said Chargois.
