African American History Parade set t...

African American History Parade set to roll through Lafayette on Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

'Celebrating the fruits of our labor' is this year's theme for the 14th annual parade that organizer, Janelle Chargois, says tends to attract thousands each year. "We'll be paying tribute to young people who are doing very positive things in the community who are taking the torch and carrying it," said Chargois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
women with big boobs Fri Helen 3
Poll Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10) Thu Username 266
Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14) Mar 2 Common Sense 28
Parenting classes for custody cases Mar 2 cookszip 1
News Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appe... Feb 27 LamiBilat 3
Gator Hunt Lottery Feb 20 jim thompson 1
Child support Feb 9 Anthony 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC