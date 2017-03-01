22 additional charges for Endymion crash suspect

Neilson Rizzuto, 25, is facing 12 new counts of vehicular negligent injury and 10 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring. That is in addition to the four previous charges, that included: Reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run driving that caused serious injury or death and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.