Woman with 133 cats accused of animal cruelty,a

The owner of a house where 133 cats were found is accused of animal cruelty and running a meth lab. Woman with 133 cats accused of animal cruelty, running meth lab The owner of a house where 133 cats were found is accused of animal cruelty and running a meth lab.
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|7 hr
|Citizen
|22
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|8 hr
|Citizen
|79
|High conflict child custody
|Sun
|suggestionsplease
|1
|Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF
|Feb 3
|Robert
|1
|Does anyone remember? (Oct '12)
|Feb 2
|Harassed
|19
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|Jan 21
|mantalk
|7
