Weekend road closure in Lafayette for sewer line repair
Lafayette's Public Works Department announced today the Cedar Crest Court will close over the weekend for sewer line repairs. The closure of Cedar Crest Court will be between Bellevue Streets and Southdown Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|9 hr
|Itsme
|16
|Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF
|11 hr
|Robert
|1
|Does anyone remember? (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Harassed
|19
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|Jan 21
|mantalk
|7
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|Jan 20
|Username
|13
|Radio Forecast Network (Dec '09)
|Jan 20
|voice gig
|89
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC