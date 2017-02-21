Want to teach French immersion? Here's a new way UL Lafayette hopes to add a new Master of Arts in Teaching degree with two new concentrations. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/education/2017/02/21/want-teach-french-immersion-heres-new-way/98197350/ French immersion teacher and musician Marty Christian leads fifth grade immersion students in his weekly French music program, Mercredi de Musique, at Prairie Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.