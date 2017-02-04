UL Lafayette student skips graduation...

UL Lafayette student skips graduation, heads to India for missionary work instead

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. Warner Cain Menard graduated in December from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in applied sciences with a concentration in business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
High conflict child custody 4 hr suggestionsplease 1
Church Point Booster Club Auction Feb 3 Itsme 16
Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF Feb 3 Robert 1
Does anyone remember? (Oct '12) Feb 2 Harassed 19
News Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10) Jan 23 smith4190 172
Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12) Jan 21 mantalk 7
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) Jan 20 Username 13
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC