The barricades are going up in Lafayette

The barricades are going up in Lafayette

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

As Mardi Gras approaches, Lafayette Consolidated Government wishes to remind businesses, residents and travelers in the City of Lafayette that the Public Works department will begin placing barricades along the parade route Thursday at 8 a.m. and again on Friday at 8 a.m. Barricades will be placed to allow for "turning lanes" and major cross-overs along Johnston St. and N. College Rd. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes when possible, allow extra time to get to their destinations and exercise additional caution and patience while crews are on the roadways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Booster Club Auction 23 hr Citizen 25
Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15) Wed CHANGEIT 81
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Feb 14 pa bon 25
Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09) Feb 9 He aint real on t... 20
Child support Feb 9 Anthony 1
High conflict child custody Feb 5 suggestionsplease 1
Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF Feb 3 Robert 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC