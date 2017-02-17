The barricades are going up in Lafayette
As Mardi Gras approaches, Lafayette Consolidated Government wishes to remind businesses, residents and travelers in the City of Lafayette that the Public Works department will begin placing barricades along the parade route Thursday at 8 a.m. and again on Friday at 8 a.m. Barricades will be placed to allow for "turning lanes" and major cross-overs along Johnston St. and N. College Rd. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes when possible, allow extra time to get to their destinations and exercise additional caution and patience while crews are on the roadways.
