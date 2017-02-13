Sheriff's deputies asking for help in burglary
Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a business burglary that occurred at the 1900 block of Dulles Drive in Lafayette. Between January 20 and 23 someone forced entry into the business and stole a Trimble Robotic 1 Global total station used for surveying like the one pictured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Feb 9
|Darn nesha is dumb
|24
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|Feb 9
|He aint real on t...
|20
|Child support
|Feb 9
|Anthony
|1
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|22
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|79
|High conflict child custody
|Feb 5
|suggestionsplease
|1
|Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF
|Feb 3
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC