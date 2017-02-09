See the headliners, special guests, local performers for Festival International 2017, April 26-30

Advocate photo by PAUL KIEU -- Samuel Perkins and Chloe Cable dance to music by Canadian band Les H tesses d'Hilaire at the Sc ne Cypress Bayou Internationale stage on April 24, 2016 during Festival International de Louisiane in downtown Lafayette, LA. Advocate photo by PAUL KIEU -- Fans watch as members of the Figs and Ginger Lee perform a tribute to band member Jillian Johnson on the Scene Chevron Heritage stage on April 24, 2016 during Festival International de Louisiane in downtown Lafayette, LA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.