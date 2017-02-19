Scott Police Chief Chad Leger a honoreda and a humbleda to serve as Grand Marshal of Mardi Gras P...
SCOTT, La. The Mardi Gras parades continued Sunday throughout Acadiana. The city of Scott held their annual parade where news tens Emily Giangreco spoke with those who were involved and what makes it so special.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator Hunt Lottery
|8 hr
|jim thompson
|1
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Sat
|Zero tolerance
|84
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 16
|Citizen
|25
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Feb 14
|pa bon
|25
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|Feb 9
|He aint real on t...
|20
|Child support
|Feb 9
|Anthony
|1
|High conflict child custody
|Feb 5
|suggestionsplease
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC