Review: Toby Mac brings 'Hits Deep Tour' back to Acadiana
Toby Mac brought his "Hits Deep Tour" back to Louisiana Friday night, and hit deep it did with more than three-and-a-half hours of music in the Cajundome in Lafayette. Louisiana ties were onstage: the DJ in Toby Mac's band is DJ Maj, Mike Allen of Lafayette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Feb 9
|Darn nesha is dumb
|24
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|Feb 9
|He aint real on t...
|20
|Child support
|Feb 9
|Anthony
|1
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|22
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|79
|High conflict child custody
|Feb 5
|suggestionsplease
|1
|Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF
|Feb 3
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC