Q95.5 LIVE at Delta Grand II Downtown Lafayette
The Nu Soul Revival Tour has been going strong across the country, and it made its NYC tour stop at the Beacon Theatre last night. The room was packed with an enthusiastic audience who still appreciat It's always cool to see talent running in the family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRRQ-FM Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with Tessa G Evelyns daughter? (Sep '11)
|Wed
|yourName00
|22
|why was Joey Olivier arrested this week end in ... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|yourName00
|3
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|Wed
|yourName00
|320
|Gator Hunt Lottery
|Feb 20
|jim thompson
|1
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Zero tolerance
|84
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 16
|Citizen
|25
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Feb 14
|pa bon
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC