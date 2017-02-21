Police Reports
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests: Jeffry Norris, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested Thursday at 7:13 a.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of speeding and suspended license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Banner-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with Tessa G Evelyns daughter? (Sep '11)
|Wed
|yourName00
|22
|why was Joey Olivier arrested this week end in ... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|yourName00
|3
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|Wed
|yourName00
|320
|Gator Hunt Lottery
|Feb 20
|jim thompson
|1
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Zero tolerance
|84
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 16
|Citizen
|25
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Feb 14
|pa bon
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC