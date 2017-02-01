Photo credit: University of Louisiana at Lafayette

The Ragin' Cajuns head into National Signing Day on Wednesday with some spots to fill, and some question marks surrounding a couple key recruits. For some commits UL has lost, for some it has gained and for some it may or may not sign, the issue of whether or not to play for a Power 5 program or a Group of Five program like the Cajuns has a huge role in who will sign where.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.