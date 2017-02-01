Photo credit: University of Louisiana...

Photo credit: University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

The Ragin' Cajuns head into National Signing Day on Wednesday with some spots to fill, and some question marks surrounding a couple key recruits. For some commits UL has lost, for some it has gained and for some it may or may not sign, the issue of whether or not to play for a Power 5 program or a Group of Five program like the Cajuns has a huge role in who will sign where.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10) Jan 23 smith4190 172
Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12) Jan 21 mantalk 7
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) Jan 20 Username 13
Radio Forecast Network (Dec '09) Jan 20 voice gig 89
Wandering, (Jun '16) Jan 19 Just because 4
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Jan 9 BaboonChronicles 23
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,450,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC