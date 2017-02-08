OWI checkpoint scheduled in Lafayette...

OWI checkpoint scheduled in Lafayette Friday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Lafayette, LA- On Friday, February 10, 2017, between the hours of 9:00 pm and 3:00 am, the Lafayette Police Department will be conducting an OWI Checkpoint within the incorporated limits of Lafayette. The purpose of the checkpoint is to target impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol or any other dangerous substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Booster Club Auction Tue Citizen 22
Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15) Tue Citizen 79
High conflict child custody Feb 5 suggestionsplease 1
Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF Feb 3 Robert 1
Does anyone remember? (Oct '12) Feb 2 Harassed 19
News Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10) Jan 23 smith4190 172
Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12) Jan 21 mantalk 7
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC