OWI checkpoint scheduled in Lafayette Friday
Lafayette, LA- On Friday, February 10, 2017, between the hours of 9:00 pm and 3:00 am, the Lafayette Police Department will be conducting an OWI Checkpoint within the incorporated limits of Lafayette. The purpose of the checkpoint is to target impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol or any other dangerous substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
