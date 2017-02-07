News roundup: Target completes reopening of Millerville store a ...
Target has reopened the grocery department at its store located at 2001 Millerville Road. The store, which took on floodwaters in August, partially reopened to the public on Dec. 1. A company spokesman previously told that after the flood Target opted to fast track renovations that the company planned to make to its stores nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|15 hr
|Citizen
|22
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|16 hr
|Citizen
|79
|High conflict child custody
|Sun
|suggestionsplease
|1
|Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF
|Feb 3
|Robert
|1
|Does anyone remember? (Oct '12)
|Feb 2
|Harassed
|19
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|Jan 21
|mantalk
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC