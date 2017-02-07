News roundup: Target completes reopening of Millerville store a ...

News roundup: Target completes reopen...

Target has reopened the grocery department at its store located at 2001 Millerville Road. The store, which took on floodwaters in August, partially reopened to the public on Dec. 1. A company spokesman previously told that after the flood Target opted to fast track renovations that the company planned to make to its stores nationwide.

