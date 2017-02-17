News roundup: RedHawk Holdings expanding offices at LSU Innovation...
Youngsville-based RedHawk Holdings has announced that it's expanding its medical device warehousing and administrative offices at LSU Innovation Park. The company says it hopes to complete the expansion by March 31 to address an expected increased domestic and international demand for its medical devices.
