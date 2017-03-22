Mauricio Pintor vs. Richard Zamora on Boxeo Telemundo
Mexico City, Mexico: The successful TV Series Boxeo Telemundo Ford will continue its spring season this Friday, March 3rd from Carpa Astros in Mexico City, Mexico. In the main event Mauricio "El Ave Fenix" Pintor of Mexico City, Mexico will face Richard "El Diamante" Zamora of Monterrey, Mexico in another "Civil War" schedule for 10 Rounds with Pintor's WBC Latin Welterweight Title at stake.
