Man indicted in 15-year-old murder

After almost 16 years, a grand jury has indicted someone in connection with the July 2001 shooting death of a Lafayette man. Joseph Narcisse Jr., 28, was found shot to death in the yard of a Helen Street house on July 4. At the time, police said they were searching for a suspect, described only as a white man driving a white pick-up truck.

