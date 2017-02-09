Man indicted in 15-year-old murder
After almost 16 years, a grand jury has indicted someone in connection with the July 2001 shooting death of a Lafayette man. Joseph Narcisse Jr., 28, was found shot to death in the yard of a Helen Street house on July 4. At the time, police said they were searching for a suspect, described only as a white man driving a white pick-up truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|16 hr
|Darn nesha is dumb
|24
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|16 hr
|He aint real on t...
|20
|Child support
|Thu
|Anthony
|1
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|22
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|79
|High conflict child custody
|Feb 5
|suggestionsplease
|1
|Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF
|Feb 3
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC