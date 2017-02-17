Looking for a Mardi Gras parade? Youa ve got options
Are you looking for something fun to do in Louisiana this weekend? Check out this list of parades and festivals where you can laissez les bons temps rouler across the state. Krewe of Eve Mardi Gras parade in Mandeville begins at 7 p.m. This year's theme is "Theme Park Adventures."
