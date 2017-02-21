Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appearance at town hall
There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 23 hrs ago, titled Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appearance at town hall.
Senator Bill Cassidy will continue his weeklong tour of the state Friday when he hosts a town hall meeting in Breaux Bridge. In some of his earlier town hall meetings, Senator Cassidy met hostile crowds.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
I can not believe people from Louisiana would heckle someone trying to say a prayer before a council meeting. I have always been proud to be from la. Because that is one thing we all do is pray. I am very disappointed of the people from metarie.
|
