Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appearance at town hall

There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 23 hrs ago, titled Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appearance at town hall. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

Senator Bill Cassidy will continue his weeklong tour of the state Friday when he hosts a town hall meeting in Breaux Bridge. In some of his earlier town hall meetings, Senator Cassidy met hostile crowds.

Cindy newman

Elizabeth, LA

#1 7 hrs ago
I can not believe people from Louisiana would heckle someone trying to say a prayer before a council meeting. I have always been proud to be from la. Because that is one thing we all do is pray. I am very disappointed of the people from metarie.
