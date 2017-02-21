LEDA hosts job fair
The event was held at the Cajundome, and included employers from Lake Charles to Lafayette meeting with hopefuls in the energy, construction and manufacturing fields. Companies participating at the event are hiring for industrial positions across south Louisiana, including: pipefitter, electrician, ironworker, painter, equipment operator, scaffolders, welder, instrument technician, carpenter, and others.
