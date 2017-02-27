Lawmakers: Tax exemptions to be exami...

Lawmakers: Tax exemptions to be examined in upcoming session

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Lawmakers who closed a $304 million mid-year budget deficit are already looking ahead to April, when the Legislature will look for revenue sources to help remedy the state's consistently dire financial picture. After pulling $99 million from the state's rainy day fund and filling the remaining gap with cuts, including $40 million cut primarily from healthcare administration, the looming task is now to prevent these budget deficits from reoccurring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15) 5 hr Benice Roulette 86
News Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appe... 6 hr LamiBilat 3
Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09) 6 hr LamiBilat 321
News No open containers for Church Point Mardi Gras 6 hr LamiBilat 3
What's up with Tessa G Evelyns daughter? (Sep '11) Feb 22 yourName00 22
why was Joey Olivier arrested this week end in ... (Jun '16) Feb 22 yourName00 3
Gator Hunt Lottery Feb 20 jim thompson 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,118 • Total comments across all topics: 279,197,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC