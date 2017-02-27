Lawmakers: Tax exemptions to be examined in upcoming session
Lawmakers who closed a $304 million mid-year budget deficit are already looking ahead to April, when the Legislature will look for revenue sources to help remedy the state's consistently dire financial picture. After pulling $99 million from the state's rainy day fund and filling the remaining gap with cuts, including $40 million cut primarily from healthcare administration, the looming task is now to prevent these budget deficits from reoccurring.
