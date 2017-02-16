Lafayette woman embarrasses husband with Valentine's Day billboard

Liz Webb Hebert, a Lafayette City-Parish Council member, shared a video on Facebook on Valentine's Day showing her husband reacting to seeing a billboard located on the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Ambassador Caffery. The billboard, a gift from Hebert to her husband, showed his face and the Valentine's message "My Dearest Aaron, Happy Valentine's Day.

