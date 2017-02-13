Lafayette Police release 2016 Crime Stats; Homicides, robbery,...
Homicide, robbery, assault and theft in the city of Lafayette were down in 2016 compared to 2015, according to crime statistics released today by the Lafayette Police Department. Total crime in the city was down by 5%.
