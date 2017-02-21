Lafayette man uninjured after boat overturns in Henderson Bay
Raymond Comeaux, 78, was operating his 15-foot Sea Ark in Henderson Bay when the boat hit a submerged stump and got hung up, a spokesman for Wildlife and Fisheries said. Comeaux tried to push the boat off the stump, but then he saw water coming over the transom, then he fell.
