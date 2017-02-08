Lafayette man identified as victim in...

Lafayette man identified as victim in fatal crash on LA 92 in St. Martin Parish

Master Trooper Brooks David tells News 10 that Patrick Gray, 31, of Lafayette was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash. An investigation revealed that Gary was driving eastbound on Highway 92 and approaching a flat bridge when, for unknown reasons, he veered to the right, running off of the edge of the road and striking the end of the bridge's guard rail.

