Lafayette man found guilty for kickback scheme
A federal jury found a former Shreveport mental health facility administrator guilty Thursday of taking part in a kickback scheme, according to United States Attorney Stephanie A. Finley. After the conclusion of the four-day trial, the jury deliberated for four hours before delivering the guilty verdict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|22 hr
|Darn nesha is dumb
|24
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|22 hr
|He aint real on t...
|20
|Child support
|Thu
|Anthony
|1
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|22
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|79
|High conflict child custody
|Feb 5
|suggestionsplease
|1
|Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF
|Feb 3
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC