Lafayette exhibit - Spiritual Journeys' showcases couple's folk art collection
Guests browse through a display of artwork by artist Shawne Major at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum on Feb. 3, 2017, in Lafayette. Christina Broussard looks at artwork during the opening of the 'Spiritual Journeys' exhibit at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum on Feb. 3, 2017, in Lafayette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Feb 9
|Darn nesha is dumb
|24
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|Feb 9
|He aint real on t...
|20
|Child support
|Feb 9
|Anthony
|1
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|22
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|79
|High conflict child custody
|Feb 5
|suggestionsplease
|1
|Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF
|Feb 3
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC