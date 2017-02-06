Lafayette bar uses new "Angel Shot" to protect customers
Something like that is not typically newsworthy, but in this case it's in the interest of public safety and a sign of the times. "I've had friends that have ended up roofied, or ended up somewhere at the end of the night that they didn't want to be, just because they were afraid to say anything," said bartender Jaxx Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|14 hr
|Citizen
|18
|High conflict child custody
|Sun
|suggestionsplease
|1
|Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF
|Feb 3
|Robert
|1
|Does anyone remember? (Oct '12)
|Feb 2
|Harassed
|19
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|Jan 21
|mantalk
|7
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|Jan 20
|Username
|13
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC