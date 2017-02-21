Kyle Roberts, 20, of Lafayette has be...

Kyle Roberts, 20, of Lafayette has been arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to Bobby J. Guidroz, "On February 15, 2017, St. Landry Parish deputies responded to a disturbance on Auzenne St. in Arnaudville concerning a dog that had been shot." Deputies spoke to the owner who stated that she was outside her home when Roberts, her fiance's son, drove up to and entered the home.

