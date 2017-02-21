Kyle Roberts, 20, of Lafayette has been arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals.
According to Bobby J. Guidroz, "On February 15, 2017, St. Landry Parish deputies responded to a disturbance on Auzenne St. in Arnaudville concerning a dog that had been shot." Deputies spoke to the owner who stated that she was outside her home when Roberts, her fiance's son, drove up to and entered the home.
