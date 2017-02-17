Justice Department takes action again...

Justice Department takes action against Lafayette-based dietary supplement company

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The former location of Cili Minerals is seen with a closed sign Thursday, February 16, 2017, on Guilbeau Road in Lafayette, La. The former location of Cili Minerals is seen with a closed sign Thursday, February 16, 2017, on Guilbeau Road in Lafayette, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15) 5 hr Zero tolerance 82
Church Point Booster Club Auction Thu Citizen 25
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Feb 14 pa bon 25
Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09) Feb 9 He aint real on t... 20
Child support Feb 9 Anthony 1
High conflict child custody Feb 5 suggestionsplease 1
Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF Feb 3 Robert 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,972 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC