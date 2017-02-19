Just in: Corner Pantry grocery store in Lafayette sells $1 million winning Powerball ticket
A local grocery store proudly displayed a "Winning Lottery Ticket Sold Here" sign Sunday morning after learning it had sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million during Saturday night's drawing. The Powerball numbers for Saturday, February 18, 2017 were 03 - 07 - 09 - 31 - 33 - and the Powerball was 20. A ticket with the first five numbers was sold at The Corner Pantry in the 800 block of Foreman Drive in Lafayette.
