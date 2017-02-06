How LPD is preparing to keep the public safe this Mardi Gras season
Soon downtown Lafayette is going to be filled with floats, candy and parade goers, so Lafayette police have already started working to ensure that you and your family have a fun and safe Mardi Gras. "Every single one of our officers is gonna be working that day," said LPD Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff, "It's the one day of the year on Mardi Gras that I can tell you for sure that every cop is working at our department."
