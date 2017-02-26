Houston Company to Pay $9.5M in Penal...

Houston Company to Pay $9.5M in Penalties for Oil Platform Blast, Safety Violations

23 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

An oil industry services company will pay $9.5 million in penalties for Gulf of Mexico safety violations and for pollution from a 2012 offshore platform fire that killed three workers. The penalties against Houston-based Wood Group PSN were announced on Feb. 23 by the U.S. Justice Department in Washington and U.S. attorneys in New Orleans and Lafayette, Louisiana, where civil and criminal cases have been playing out.

