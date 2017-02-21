Have a safe and happy Acadiana Mardi Gras
Plan on celebrating Mardi Gras in Acadiana by going to local parades, night spots and other events? The streets of Acadiana will once again be filled with lively patrons, bold colors, and exciting music as we celebrate Fat Tuesday. Even though this annual event is unforgettable, it's the perfect place for pickpockets and scam artists to do what they do best - steal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with Tessa G Evelyns daughter? (Sep '11)
|22 hr
|yourName00
|22
|why was Joey Olivier arrested this week end in ... (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|yourName00
|3
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|22 hr
|yourName00
|320
|Gator Hunt Lottery
|Feb 20
|jim thompson
|1
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Zero tolerance
|84
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 16
|Citizen
|25
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Feb 14
|pa bon
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC