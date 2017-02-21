Have a safe and happy Acadiana Mardi Gras

Plan on celebrating Mardi Gras in Acadiana by going to local parades, night spots and other events? The streets of Acadiana will once again be filled with lively patrons, bold colors, and exciting music as we celebrate Fat Tuesday. Even though this annual event is unforgettable, it's the perfect place for pickpockets and scam artists to do what they do best - steal.

