gerald

gerald

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

On Wednesday, advocates from the state's waiver program held a legislative round-table at the Lafayette Parish Library in Downtown Lafayette. The program lets residents with developmental disabilities opt out of institutionalized services and instead receive help living on their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone remember? (Oct '12) 4 hr Harassed 19
News Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10) Jan 23 smith4190 172
Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12) Jan 21 mantalk 7
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) Jan 20 Username 13
Radio Forecast Network (Dec '09) Jan 20 voice gig 89
Wandering, (Jun '16) Jan 19 Just because 4
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Jan 9 BaboonChronicles 23
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,013 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC