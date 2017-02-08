Fragrance notes from Paris
I just returned to the States from Paris where I attended Maison&Objet, the prestigious design, home and decorative accessories show. It was Design and Haute Couture Fashion Weeks, so Paris was alive and buzzing, despite the bitter cold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cosmetics Design.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child support
|5 hr
|Anthony
|1
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|Edward
|19
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Tue
|Citizen
|22
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Citizen
|79
|High conflict child custody
|Feb 5
|suggestionsplease
|1
|Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF
|Feb 3
|Robert
|1
|Does anyone remember? (Oct '12)
|Feb 2
|Harassed
|19
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC