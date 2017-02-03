Four men arrested for aggravated kidnapping of Lafayette man
The alleged incident began Wednesday night, when the victim was taken hostage in the Thibodaux area, police said. The victim was brought to a Thibodaux residence, where he was restrained, held against his will and beaten overnight.
