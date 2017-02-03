Four Families Displaced after Apartme...

Four Families Displaced after Apartment Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Shortly after 3:30 this afternoon, Lafayette firefighters responded to 200 Buttercup Circle for a report of heavy smoke in an apartment. When emergency crews arrived at the Meadows Apartment Complex, several tenants were outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Booster Club Auction Fri Itsme 16
Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF Fri Robert 1
Does anyone remember? (Oct '12) Feb 2 Harassed 19
News Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10) Jan 23 smith4190 172
Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12) Jan 21 mantalk 7
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) Jan 20 Username 13
Radio Forecast Network (Dec '09) Jan 20 voice gig 89
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,204 • Total comments across all topics: 278,571,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC